BROOKFIELD — Ten, 20, 30, 40-year work anniversaries are all impressive accomplishments; however, one man accomplished quite the milestone last week by celebrating his 50-year anniversary with Trace-A-Matic in Brookfield.
Roland Reuchlen started at the company on Aug. 24, 1970 when he was only 19 years old.
“One of the owners was a friend of my dad’s,” he said. “I had gotten laid off from my other job. I was going to take the summer off but he decided otherwise. He was just a friend of the family, but we’ve been family ever since.”
The company, which is a German company, was a good fit for Reuchlen, who is also from Germany.
“(Three) of the owners were German ... they passed it down to their sons, so all three of those are still kind of in business with us,” he said.
After completing his apprenticeship in the 70s with MATC, Reuchlen became a journeyman machinist. Ever since, Reuchlen said, he has been machining, although he has worked a few other roles within the company, including supervising.
“I have never been laid off for 50 years, so I think that’s probably the biggest reason why I stayed, and the company’s been very good to me,” he said.
Reuchlen said things were very different when he first started at the company than they are now — “back in the old days of a rotary telephone and no internet.” When he first started, Reuchlen said, the company didn’t have any CNC machines; they were all manual. The company transitioned machines around 1977, Reuchlen said.
“There’s been a lot of changes, a lot of new things,” he said. “I think what kept the company going is they kept advancing. They didn’t stick with the old ways, they just kind of came up to speed with all the new technologies.”
Reuchlen celebrated his anniversary with his co-workers last week Monday.
“It felt really great, I was very appreciative,” he said. “My kids showed up, my son and daughter showed up and my grandkids.”
Trace-A-Matic CEO Thorsten Wienss said he’s known Reuchlen since he was about five or six years old, since Wienss’ dad started the company. Wienss has worked in the company since high school — for about 40 years.
“(Reuchlen) was always a very respectful individual, he was always a very quality-minded and focused individual ... We’re able to move him throughout the whole company, which is a huge benefit,” Wienss said. “It’s the tribal knowledge, right? He has that core knowledge of the overall business which makes it so beneficial.”
Tiffanie Kloida, Reuchlen’s daughter, said a 50-year anniversary is often unheard of. She said she is proud of her father.
“It’s nice too, because he is from Germany, it’s nice that he has been able to stay at a German company and kind of keep those roots going,” she said. “It’s what made Milwaukee in a lot of ways, but a lot of that stuff is disappearing, so it’s just nice to know there still are some things, traditions being held, like good work ethics.”
As for Reuchlen, he plans on retiring at the end of this year.
“I’d really like to do some more traveling,” he said. “I’ve done some traveling but it’s like never enough. I’d like to go back to Europe, I loved it there, and actually, I’d really like to see the states more. I’ve never been out west and I’d like to see that.”