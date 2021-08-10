TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Town Board has granted a conditional use permit to Mander Collision and Glass to operate an auto repair business for the property located at 1283 Hilltop Drive.
“Your company and name is an asset to the Town of Cedarburg, so I welcome you,” said Town Supervisor Larry Lechner at the end of the meeting.
The Town Board approved a transfer of the existing CUP from the former Raymond’s Auto Body at its meeting on June 2, according to a memo given to the Town Board. Mander Collision and Glass came back to apply for its own original CUP with conditions and site plan unique to its operation. The Town Plan Commission recommended approval of the CUP on July 21.
Mander Collision and Glass provides auto body and auto glass services on all makes and models of vehicles, including large trucks, according to its website. Mander Collision and Glass first opened in 2000 in Waukesha and has other locations in Hartland and Brookfield.
“We want to be a good community member,” said Randy McPherson, founder of Mander Collision and Glass.
The building is 7,840 square feet and was built in 1986. The building has historically been used for auto repair, according to the memo.
The McPhersons were proposing new garage doors for the building and were planning on painting the building.
The application states the hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and estimates three employees.