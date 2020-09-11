Mangold Creative announces rebranding, changes name to Ampersand

PEWAUKEE — Ten-year-old marketing firm Mangold Creative announced it has rebranded to focus on the agency’s growth, renaming itself Ampersand.
The Pewaukee-based Ampersand is a strategic marketing, advertising, and growth agency. The new name also reflects the company’s effort to embrace the growth and evolution of the agency, according to the announcement. Accompanying the new name is a new logo and website, AmpersandMKE.com.
“Over the past decade, our team, our capabilities, and our mission have evolved immensely, leading us into an exciting new era,” said Heather Noel, owner & CEO. “While the roots of Mangold Creative can still be seen throughout our agency, the stylized evolution to Ampersand was born out of the partnership and collaboration we’ve built between our talented team and loyal clients. This growth and evolution reflect our position as a leader in the industry.”
The name Ampersand comes from “the common use of the ampersand symbol, which often indicates a perfect pairing, a unified team, and a relentless collaboration,” according to the announcement.
“As we reflect back and look forward to the next era as Ampersand, the thing we’re most proud of is the opportunity we’ve had to build immersive business relationships. Pairing our incredible team with our invaluable vendors, Ampersand and our clients are primed for what’s next,” Noel said.