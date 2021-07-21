MILWAUKEE — The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has entered into definitive agreement to acquire the crane business of H& E Equipment Services, Inc., which according to the announcement, is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the U.S.
Manitowoc Company, a global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, is expected to pay about $130 million funded by cash on hand and existing debt availability. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
The acquisition of H& E’s crane business will expand Manitowoc’s ability to provide rentals, new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts, and service to a variety of end market customers, according to the announcement. H& E’s crane business operates with 11 full-service branch locations. “Over the past few quarters, we have communicated that our intent is to grow through four strategic priorities, one of which is acquisitions focused on aftermarket. The purchase of H& E’s crane business is the next step in our journey to grow the less cyclical part of our business, said Aaron H. Ravenscroft, president and CEO of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.