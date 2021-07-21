MILWAUKEE — ManpowerGroup Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $111.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $2.02.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $5.28 billion in the period.
Manpower shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 53% in the last 12 months.