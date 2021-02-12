HARTFORD — Business has been booming for Mantz Automation in the city’s Dodge Industrial Park. In fact, business has increased so much that the company is working with city officials on a proposed 25,000-square-foot addition to the plant at 1630 Independence Way and at the corner of Independence Avenue and Innovation Way.
The site plan for the project was unanimously approved this week by the Plan Commission. The company’s current facility is located on 9.1 acres. City Planner Justin Drew said that size leaves plenty of room for the current proposed project and possibly one or two future expansions which he said could come “in the next couple of years.
“They need to increase their manufacturing space. They need more room to expand their metal stamping and fabrication as well as their plastic molding work,” Drew said. “They need more room to bring in more presses and to expand their manufacturing.”
Mayor Tim Michalak noted that the expansion means another company based in Hartford is expanding and adding more jobs. Drew said the addition would house numerous crane bays, warehousing space, offices and ancillary spaces.
“An additional parking area on the south side of the building would be constructed and the existing south driveway would be expanded past the proposed expansion to the east,” Drew said. “The proposed addition would be placed over an existing grass area. The company submitted a stormwater management plan to comply with the city’s stormwater requirements. Stormwater from the roof of the addition will be directed toward an existing storm sewer main in the Independence Avenue right of way. This water will drain to the city’s Independence Avenue stormwater regional pond.”
Drew said the city engineer noted that the applicants will need to file a notice of intent with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. He said the proposal is “an attractive addition and a good addition to the city’s industrial park.
“The north and south facades will be constructed of light gray and medium gray split face concrete masonry units, a red band of smooth faced CMU and two red CMU medallions to match the existing facade,” Drew said. “The company will also be adding a new eight-inch water main for an Early Suppression Fast Response sprinkler unit in the new addition. The lighting plan also meets city standards.”
The commission was told that the company would like to begin construction as soon as weather permits.
Mantz Automation has high-precision equipment to make complex molds and dies. The company’s machining facility has specialized machining equipment, enabling them to machine precision molds for both metal and plastic materials.