WAUKESHA — For many business sectors, 2020 has been a year of uncertainty. That’s true for manufacturing as well, but local manufacturers in Waukesha County that stayed open during the shutdown helped bolster the local economy when it needed it most.
Superior Crane Corporation Chief Outside Operations Officer Ryan Healy said as a producer of overhead material handling equipment, mostly cranes, the company was deemed essential during the shutdown put in place by Gov. Tony Evers.
Despite some logistical hurdles with meeting clients face-to-face, Superior Crane has kept up with business and had a backlog prior to COVID-19, which helped see it through what might have otherwise been a leaner time. “That helped us weather the months where everything was basically shut down,” Healy said.
Having a spacious facility and producing a product so large, the process has social distancing between workers almost built in, which is a big help, too.
Healy pointed out that the people who stayed employed at the company helped continue contributing to the local economy through everyday transactions, such as stopping at the gas station and going out to lunch. Those who may have been laid off are much more likely to keep all expenses to a minimum, making the situation dire for local businesses.
The Marek Group President Tami Marek-Loper said at first, printing wasn’t considered an essential business activity, but because The Marek Group prints for so many health care clients, they never had to shut down or do layoffs.
“We were pleasantly surprised to be able to continue to provide all of those services,” she said.
The Marek Group has even picked up new business during the pandemic. Marek-Loper said since the company has the capabilities to laser-cut face shield masks and produce other personal protective equipment, by the end of August, they’d supplied a million and a half masks for people across the country without having produced a single one prior to the pandemic.
“ProHealth was a big consumer for us,” she said. “They bought the first round of masks and helped us field test.”
The Marek Group also landed a contract with the Tel Aviv-based company Mixtiles to produce all their photo products in the Midwest. That’s led to the need to hire 50 new employees and 150 temporary ones too.
“It was all because we were open and we were still busy,” Marek-Loper said.
Both The Marek Group and Superior Crane are currently hiring. Healy said sometimes businesses have to take a pass on jobs simply because there aren’t enough staff to meet demand.
“As with every industry, manufacturing CEOs are facing uncertainty and continue to worry about economic collapse and disruption,” said Waukesha County Business Alliance Vice President of Public Policy Amanda Payne. “However, in the face of what now feels like a constant level of change we’re all learning to live with, Waukesha County is well poised for its strong manufacturing base to continue operating, growing and leading the way as we move into recovery.”
Waukesha County Chairman Paul Decker said manufacturing is the “backbone to any good economy” and it enhances the long-term economic futures of individuals as well as the region overall.
“There’s many instances (of) products being engineered, designed and made here in Waukesha County,” he said, adding that it helps lift local wages.
“The variety of jobs available in manufacturing include everything from marketing, engineering, design (and) you have so many skillsets that are needed throughout the organization,” Decker said. “The market opportunities for those companies (that) can always be thinking forward, that really makes a difference.”