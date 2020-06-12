Marcus announces 4 state theaters to reopen June 19

MILWAUKEE — The public can grab a bucket of popcorn and enjoy the movie experience once again, since Marcus Theatres announced Thursday their plans to reopen some theaters in phases beginning June 19.
The four Wisconsin theaters set to reopen include the Ridge Cinema in New Berlin, Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant, the BistroPlex Southridge in Greendale and the Grand Valley Cinema in Appleton.
According to the press release issued by Marcus Theatres, initial locations will include enhanced protocols with health and safety guidelines and protocols will be fine-tuned for future phases of theater reopenings in the coming weeks.
“We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus guests and associates, and have been very thoughtful about the reopening process we are implementing,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We know people are eager to return to theaters for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment — and that consumer confidence is very important to us. The steps are in place, associates are trained and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back.”
At first, the theaters will be open four days a week — Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays with limited hours, opening late morning and closing early evening.
Popular movies when theaters closed that will be featured for the reopening include: “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Bad Boys for Life,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “The Invisible Man” and more.
Every movie will cost $5. When new movies are released, standard prices will apply.
Marcus Theatres said it will introduce its “Movie STAR” approach, incorporating new health and safety guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control.
In the release, Marcus Theatres said: “Everyone can be a Movie STAR and play a role in creating a safe environment with social distancing (S); thorough cleaning (T); App and website ordering of tickets, food and concessions for no-to-low contact interactions (A); and respecting each other by following these new protocols (R).”
Concessions will serve the traditional menu. Theater bars/lounges will be open but table service will not be available.
Auditoriums will see new arrangements — with a checkerboard seating pattern and some empty seats between groups for social distancing.