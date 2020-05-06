Marcus Corp. ends 1Q with $19.4 million loss

MILWAUKEE — With nearly every part of its company closed because of the COVID19 pandemic, The Marcus Corporation reported Tuesday a first-quarter loss of $19.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.
The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $159.5 million in the period.
Marcus shares have fallen 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 65% in the last 12 months.
Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation, said the company had to temporarily close its movie theaters, restaurants and bars, as well as subsequently temporarily closing our hotels and resorts due to an increase in cancellations and a decrease in occupancy.
He also noted in Tuesday’s announcement, the fiscal 2020 first quarter results were further reduced by non-recurring expenses related to the temporary closure of properties and impairment charges resulting from the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the valuation of certain balance sheet items.
“The first quarter was off to a very good start, with revenues and operating income up significantly through February 2020, benefiting from several new films and strong carryover holiday season films,” said Rolando B. Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres, in a statement. “March started with a difficult comparison to last year’s top film, ‘Captain Marvel’, and then, of course, everything changed when we were required to close our theatres mid-March.”
Marcus Corp. emphasized its performance compared to other companies in the industry, saying its division’s box office outperformed the industry by over two percentage points in the first quarter of 2020, according to data received from Rentrak.
“Despite the lower attendance, we achieved a 7% increase in average ticket price and a 10.9% increase in concession revenues per person during the quarter, due in part to the extra month of operations for the Movie Tavern theatres,” said Rodriguez.
The five highest grossing films for Marcus Theatres in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, “Bad Boys for Life”, “Jumanji: The Next Level”, “1917” and “Sonic the Hedgehog”.
Although it’s not known when theaters will be allowed to reopen, Marcus Corporation said there are some they think will do well, including “Tenet”, “Mulan”, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run”, “Wonder Woman 1984”, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”, “West Side Story” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”