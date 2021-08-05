Marcus Corp. loses $23.4 million in 2Q

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Corp. released its financial report for the second quarter on Wednesday that showed a loss of $23.4 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.
The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $92.5 million in the period.
Marcus shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.
Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation, remained positive Wednesday, saying the company’s “operating performance continues to improve” as the world slowly recovers from the pandemic.
“Both of our businesses again outperformed their respective industries during the quarter,” Marcus said, referring to Marcus Hotels & Resorts and Marcus Theatres. “While it will take some time to return to prepandemic levels, we are encouraged by the positive momentum in both our operating businesses which contributed to positive company- wide adjusted EBITDA for the month of June.”
Its theaters started the quarter with 74% of them being open, but by the end of the quarter, 97% of the company’s theaters are open, according to the release.
“The division’s operating loss decreased significantly in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the prior year but was negatively impacted by impairment charges related to surplus theatre real estate,” reads the release. “Average concession revenues per person continue to be strong and have increased by 17% during the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to the first half of fiscal 2020, further contributing to the division’s improved results.”
The release states that when comparing Marcus Theatre’s admission revenues and overall industry box office results to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2019, the company outperformed the industry by nearly 4 percentage points during the fiscal 2021 second quarter and over 5 percentage points during the first half of fiscal 2021, according to data received from Comscore.
The highest grossing films for Marcus during the fiscal 2021 second quarter included “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “F9: The Fast Saga,” “Cruella” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”
New films scheduled for release in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 include “The Suicide Squad,” “Free Guy,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”