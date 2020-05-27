TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Marcus Theatres announced it will open its drive-in theater to the public Friday with a double feature at the Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Road.
According to Marcus Theatres, the experience is similar to the nostalgic drive-in but on a smaller scale.
The movies will show seven days a week and will change weekly on Fridays. This Friday until June 4 the movies will be “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park.”
A 42-inch screen is attached to the side of the building and cars will park in the parking lot. Guests are invited to tune into a radio frequency to access the sound.
The first parking lot cinema in Omaha, Nebraska, received a large response after it opened this past weekend, said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres.
“We are excited to welcome back guests to our theatre through our second Parking Lot Cinema concept,” Rodriguez said.
“We know that our guests are looking forward to enjoying movies together again and this provides an option to do so. It also provides a comfortable way to ease into the process since viewing is from the privacy of their own vehicles.”
Tickets must be purchased at www.MarcusTheatres.com. The first movie starts at around 8:45 p.m., which will be followed by a 15-minute intermission and the second movie.
Entry is permitted at 7:30 p.m.
Concessions can be ordered before arrival through the app or upon arrival.
The movies cost $25 per carload Monday through Thursday and $30 Friday through Sunday.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.