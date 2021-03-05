MILWAUKEE — As new movie releases remain limited and fewer people are taking vacations, Marcus Corp. on Thursday reported a fourth quarter loss of $39 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of $1.29. Losses, adjusted for nonrecurring costs, were $1.22 per share.
The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $124.8 million, or $4.13 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $237.7 million.
Marcus shares have climbed 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.
“Without question, 2020 was the most challenging year in our history, with the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacting our businesses and the industries in which we compete,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “Our team continues to do an outstanding job of responding to every challenge thrown their way, prioritizing the health and safety of each other, our guests and the communities we serve, while innovating new, creative ways to safely and enjoyably return to our theaters, hotels and restaurants.”
The financial report also said that during the fourth quarter, state and local restrictions in several markets required the temporary reclosure of several theaters, resulting in 52% of theaters being open as of Dec. 31. As of March 4, many of those restrictions have since been lifted with nearly 70% of theaters now open, according to the release.
“The remaining temporarily closed theaters are ready to quickly reopen as additional restrictions are lifted, new films are released on a regular basis and demand returns,” reads the release.
During the fourth quarter, Marcus introduced Marcus Private Cinema, which allows guests to reserve an entire auditorium for up to 20 people, offering a safe, fun and stress-free social gathering opportunity for a flat fee. That program went better than expected during the first two months of 2021 and have partially offset reduced traditional attendance.
“During the fourth quarter and first two months of 2021, theater attendance has been increasing gradually as we have been able to offer guests a greater number and variety of films, an encouraging sign that moviegoers continue to gain confidence in returning to theaters,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres.
Several films generated box office interest in the fourth quarter, including “The Croods: A New Age,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “The War with Grandpa.”
As a greater portion of the population gets vaccinated, demand for out-of-home entertainment is expected to increase with studios beginning to release new high-quality films to theaters, according to the release.
The film slate for the remainder of 2021, which now includes multiple films originally scheduled for 2020, is currently expected to be strong, particularly during the second half of the year. A few anticipated films currently scheduled for 2021 include: “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Black Widow,” “Fast & Furious 9,” “In the Heights,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and “The Suicide Squad.”
