MILWAUKEE — Marcus Corporation is feeling the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on its southeastern Wisconsin hotels and announced it will be eliminating 425 workers.
The permanent layoffs will occur at its hotels, as well as the SafeHouse in Milwaukee and a company-owned linen service, in Milwaukee, Madison and Lake Geneva.
According to notices sent to the Department of Workforce Development, 42 positions will be eliminated at the Marcus Corporation’s Saint Kate — The Arts hotel; 40 at Hilton Madison Monona Terrace; 211 at Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 89 at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee; 13 at Marcus Hotels, 23 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva; 5 people at Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark in Lake Geneva, 1 at Safe-House Milwaukee; and 1 at Wisconsin Hospitality Linen Service.
One of the notices reads, “Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted our ability to maintain normal business levels, thus our ability to retain our entire staff.”
The layoffs were anticipated to occur this summer.