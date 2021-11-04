Marcus posts profit after getting hit by pandemic

MILWAUKEE — A stronger slate of movies and more people staying in hotels, pushed Marcus Corporation into the black during the third quarter after posting losses during the pandemic.
The Milwaukee-based company on Wednesday said it has a third quarter net income of $1.8 million after having a loss during the same period last year. It also posted revenue of $145.9 million for the period.
“Our results for the third quarter affirm the recovery is accelerating in both our divisions,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. “As the company returned to profitability in the quarter, we reported nearly $25 million in Adjusted EBITDA thanks to contributions from both businesses, which again significantly outperformed their respective industries.”
Marcus cited the company’s diversified business model and carrying less debt than many of its peers for helping it to post the profit.
“… and the fact that we own most of our underlying real estate provides value to our shareholders and has allowed us to successfully navigate the pandemic and return to profitability faster than anticipated,” he said.
According to Wednesday’s earnings report, total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $145,862,000 compared to total revenues of $33,591,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating income was $6,273,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to operating loss of $47,987,000 for the prior year quarter.
More people returned to movie theaters in the third quarter, according to the announcement from Marcus Corporation, thanks to increasing vaccination rates, improved consumer confidence and more highperforming films. While not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Marcus Theatre said when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 results, “Marcus Theatres significantly outperformed the industry by nearly 8 percentage points during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and by 6 percentage points during the first three quarters of fiscal 2021, according to data received from Comscore.”
“We are optimistic about the continuing rebound in the movie theater industry and at Marcus Theatres in particular,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “The film studios continued to release exciting new films during the quarter, driving significant improvement in attendance across our circuit. Our guests are continuing to enjoy the moviegoing experience as evidenced by strong concession revenues during both the quarter and first three quarters of fiscal 2021, which further contributed to our results. As more consumers return to seeing movies the way they are meant to be seen, we are encouraged by the growing number of studios who have publicly recognized the importance of the exclusive theatrical window to the success of their films.”
The highest grossing films in the fiscal 2021 third quarter included “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise,” “Free Guy,” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
In addition, the performance of Marcus Hotels & Resorts also showed improvement during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, according to the report. For the second straight quarter, Marcus Hotels & Resorts reported positive Adjusted EBITDA.
“Our operating results significantly exceeded expectations during the quarter,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “While we are not yet back to 2019 levels, total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately 88 percent of what was reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, a sign that the rebound is making considerable progress. The drive-toleisure consumer continues to push the most demand at all our company-owned properties during the quarter. In particular, the return of special events such Milwaukee’s Summerfest, Major League Baseball, the Milwaukee Bucks championship run, and the Ryder Cup served as significant demand and pricing drivers during the quarter.”