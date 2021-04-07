Marcus prepares for new releases, reopens closed theaters

WAUKESHA — Local movie theaters, including Marcus Theatres and the Silverspot Cinema, who have been forced to adjust business due to the impacts of COVID-19, are now preparing for the return of new films and an increase in patrons.
Rolando Rodriguez, the chairman and president of Marcus Theatres, said he’s looking forward to fully reopening his theaters in the coming month. Marcus Theatres has already reopened 68 of its 89 theaters across the country.
“People are ready to step away from their home TVs and come back to theaters,” he said.
The West Bend Cinema has also seen an influx of patrons. Business Director Troy Hanson said the theatre admitted 1,500 movie goers to its 10-screen movie house this past week and of that, 100 senior tickets were sold.
Hanson said new releases like “Tom and Jerry” and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” are definitely helping bring people into the theaters. Hanson said on its March 31 premier date, 300 people came to watch “Godzilla vs. King Kong.”
Of all the businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, few have been hit as hard as movie theaters, forcing the industry, which traditionally required patrons to sit inside and close to one another, to adopt a number of changes to keep communities safe and attract patrons.
Although many of these changes have come in the form of the now-standard sanitization protocols, capacity limits and mask requirements, others have been more creative. Something that many theaters, including the Silverspot Cinema at 320 Market St. in Brookfield, as well as the various Marcus Theatres across the county, have started doing since the pandemic is start offering private showings of movies.
These private showings, which cost between $99-$175 at Marcus Theatres and start at $99 at Silverspot, offer families and groups of friends the chance to watch everything from the newest releases like “Godzilla vs. Kong” to black and white classics in a theatre setting while remaining safe with friends and family.
Rodriguez said these private showings have easily been one of the greatest successes since the pandemic started.
“The reality is that there’s a difference in watching something in a theatrical experience versus at home,” Rodriguez said.
Other changes have been made at movie theaters, such as the option to buy snacks online at Marcus Theatres. At Silverspot Cinema, patrons can have their drinks delivered to them. In addition, both theaters allow patrons to buy tickets online to encourage a the contactless experience.
Rodriguez said because these private showings have been so popular, the company plans on continuing to offer them well after the pandemic ends.
Contributing: Gay Griesbach, Special to Conley Media