Marcus Theatre locations reopening Friday

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres announced reopening dates for their locations throughout Wisconsin — many with plans to reopen Friday.
Theaters opening Friday are: Majestic Cinema, Town of Brookfield; Hillside Cinema, Delafield; Movie Tavern Brookfield Square, Brookfield; Menomonee Falls Cinema, Menomonee Falls; and North Shore Cinema, Mequon.
See the complete list at https://www.marcustheatres.com/reopening.
Also in Waukesha County — Marcus Ridge Cinema, 5200 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin, has already reopened.