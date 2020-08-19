Marcus Theatre locations reopening Friday

Marcus Majestic Cinema in the Town of Brookfield is one of several Marcus locations in Wisconsin that will reopen on Friday.

 

 File photo

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres announced reopening dates for their locations throughout Wisconsin — many with plans to reopen Friday.

Theaters opening Friday are: Majestic Cinema, Town of Brookfield; Hillside Cinema, Delafield; Movie Tavern Brookfield Square, Brookfield; Menomonee Falls Cinema, Menomonee Falls; and North Shore Cinema, Mequon.

See the complete list at https://www.marcustheatres.com/reopening.

Also in Waukesha County — Marcus Ridge Cinema, 5200 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin, has already reopened.