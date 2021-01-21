WAUKESHA — Marcus Theatres announced it is taking private bookings — allowing parties of up to 20 people to book their own personal auditorium to enjoy time with friends or family in a socially-distanced environment.
The program, which typically costs about $175 per booking, is currently only $99 through Jan. 31.
“No one else is in the auditoriums but those guests, and there’s plenty of space to socially distance while the small group enjoys the show,” said Mari Randa with Marcus Theatres communications. “How’s that for a safe, enjoyable, affordable experience?”
Area locations offering bookings include the Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, the Movie Tavern at Brookfield Square, the Menomonee Falls Cinema and the Marcus Ridge Cinema in New Berlin.
The cinema experiences are charged a flat fee, regardless of group size. No more than 20 people are allowed in the private cinema. The cinema will be available up to 30 minutes prior to showtime. Reservations are prepaid and nonrefundable.
Marcus Theatres also requires the wearing of masks, unless guests are actively eating or drinking. Every seat is also cleaned and sanitized between each guest.
Attendees can also pre-order food and beverages for the event.
Movie selection various daily, with new releases as well as favorite classics.
For more information, visit www.marcustheatres.com/group-theatre-events.