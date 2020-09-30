MENOMONEE FALLS — Marcus Theatres, citing the ongoing negative impact from COVID-19, will temporarily close again its cinema locations in Delafield and Menonomee Falls.
In all, Marcus Theatres is reclosing 17 of its 72 reopened locations around the country.
“As the entertainment industry continues to adapt to the impact of COVID-19, the number of studio releases available has slowed dramatically, which has directly impacted guest attendance,” reads a statement from the Milwaukee company.
“As soon as this trend reverses and demand returns, we will quickly resume operations. During this interim period, 55 theaters remain open to serve our guests, including other theaters in this market.”
Two other Wisconsin locations are temporarily closed in Green Bay and Appleton. Others that haven’t reopened yet are in Ripon, South Gate in Milwaukee, Franklin, Saukville and Tomah.
People who visit Marcus Theatres are asked to wear a mask and not to come if they are feeling sick.
For a complete list of affected locations, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/Reopening.
“At Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern, we continue to prioritize the well-being of our guests and associates, and look forward to reopening fully and reconnecting with all the communities we serve – at the movies,” according to the company.