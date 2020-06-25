MENOMONEE FALLS — A program partnership between Marquette University and Herzing University will create a path that gives prospective Marquette students the possibility of beginning their college experience online through Herzing.
“This partnership with Herzing University is an unprecedented opportunity for students to start their education at home before they enjoy the unique and transformative experience of an on-campus Marquette education,” said Marquette University President Michael Lovell in a statement. “Herzing has been recognized nationally for its excellence in online education and has deep expertise with first-generation college students, which aligns with our commitment at Marquette to expanding access and meeting students where they are.”
Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution, while Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university in Milwaukee.
According to the announcement, the program recognizes that there might be some students in the high school Class of 2020 who need an alternative pathway
— possibly due to academic or financial reasons — for their four-year college experience.
Applications are now being accepted for the Horizons program, which starts in fall 2020 and offers eight core curriculum classes through Herzing. This includes three courses developed and structured by Marquette instructors as well as access to additional Marquette resources. All courses have been approved for transfer credit in full by Marquette.
“This innovative partnership with Marquette offers a creative alternative for college-age students across the country to pursue their studies with one of the top universities in the country,” said Herzing University President Renee Herzing in a statement. “We look forward to working with Marquette to provide students with the academic experience and support they need to successfully transition to on-campus learning.”