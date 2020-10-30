MILWAUKEE — Marquette University has formed a partnership with Everspring to extend access to an education from Marquette, as well as increase enrollment in three online graduate programs.
According to Thursday’s announcement, the programs will be operated in partnership with Everspring, a provider of services and technology that helps universities build, scale, and operate high-quality, sophisticated online courses and programs.
The three programs include an online MBA, online Master in Management (MiM), and online master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling — all fields with fast-growing professional opportunities, according to the announcement.
The online MBA and MiM programs are already enrolling students, while the online master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling will launch in late August 2021. All of the programs focus on applied skills, and are designed to be career-focused.