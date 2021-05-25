Marriott TownePlace Suites now open in West Bend

WEST BEND — The Marriott TownePlace Suites at the former Gehl site, 175 E. Water St. are now open. The four-story 68-room extended stay hotel officially opened its doors on May 7, hotel management said.
Each suite features a full kitchen complete with a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove, silverware, dishes and pots and pans. The building has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, on-site guest laundry and boardroom that holds up to 10 people, as well as a fire pit and two grills outside. Breakfasts are currently scaled back due to COVID-19, but the hotel will serve breakfast with a full, complimentary hot breakfast bar in the future. The hotel is also pet friendly, allowing two pets per room with an additional fee.
Kinseth Hospitality Company, which manages the hotel, and American Companies broke ground on the project in October 2020. KHC also constructed the Hampton Inn & Suites in West Bend in 2007.
The hotel is part of the redevelopment of the former Gehl site, which also includes the Trail’s Edge WB apartments, a three-story, 120-unit multi-family apartment building. The 4.4-acre parcel will have 108 parking stalls, four barrier-free parking stalls and 124 underground stalls. Public sidewalks at the location will allow for pedestrian access to and from the location, and is a short walk from South Main Street and the Eisenbahn Trail.
Also on the site is a 16,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial office building called the Water Street Suites. Stifel Financial Corporation is the anchor tenant of the commercial building. The business relocated its office to the new location in February this year.
American Companies led the design and construction of the new developments.
The hotel, apartment complex and commercial building will benefit Tax Incremental Finance District 12.
More information about the Marriott TownePlace Suites, as well as booking, can be found at
www.marriott.com/hotels/fact-sheet/travel/mketw-towneplace suitesmilwaukee-west-bend/.