The portrait of "Uncle Ben's" is portrayed on a box of rice Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original. Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Packaging with the new name will hit stores next year. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)