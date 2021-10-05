Massage therapy business opens in West Bend, Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — “Hate me now, thank me later” is a phrase displayed on a wooden sign at Massage Therapist Peter Rogers’ business, Cedar Creek Massage Company, LLC in Cedarburg.
A client gave it to him as a gift after hearing him say the phrase multiple times during her sessions with him.
“Sometimes it’s not the most fun, but after a few sessions, the things that bothered you all of a sudden just seem to disappear and the things you hated, you start to like,” Rogers said. “It’s just all about getting into it.”
After being part-owner of Muscle and Movement Therapy in Cedarburg for five years, Rogers recently decided to go off on his own and start his own business. He currently has locations in both West Bend and Cedarburg.
His business in Cedarburg is currently a small room in a building at W61N397 Washington Ave., but Rogers has plans for it to grow.
“My whole ultimate goal in breaking off is not just being on my own, but helping other massage therapists do the same thing,” Rogers said. “I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I’ve pretty much worked for somebody or worked with somebody the whole time.”
Rogers calls this ultimate goal “The Cedar Creek Liberation Project.” He hopes to get a bigger building where he can rent space out to massage therapists so they can run their own independent businesses and to open a gym to work alongside with his massage clinic.
Rogers sees clients from athletes to desk jockeys to massage enthusiasts. He is also a certified personal trainer so he can help his clients with physical rehab.
Rogers will also be working closely with Jeanie Crawford, who runs her physical therapy practice, Dr. Jeanie Crawford, DPT SBR Therapy and Wellness, in the same building.
Rogers said a lot of people don’t realize how good humans’ brains are at mitigating pain. “Humans are not supposed to live with pain,” he said.
Rogers added, “Massage therapy can mentally and physically just help you understand what’s going on with your body. It’ll help you move better, think better and just feel better overall. And it can also keep you from limiting your abilities.”
Cedar Creek Massage Company, LLC’s second location in West Bend is at 880 E. Paradise Drive, Suite B.
For more information about hours of availability or to book a session, visit cedarcreekmassage.com.