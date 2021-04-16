MILWAUKEE — Master Lock has launched a “Community Champions” program that will recognize community role models through a call for online story submissions through Sept. 1. Submissions should spotlight individuals who demonstrate values of strength, courage and resilience to secure promising futures for others. These individuals could be teachers, volunteers or anyone else who would be considered a champion of their community, the announcement said.
Based in Milwaukee, Master Lock is teaming up with local Green Bay Packets champion and community advocate Donald Driver to recognize those people making an impact where they live.
To enter the contest, visit masterlock.com/100-years/community-champions to tell the story of a Community Champion in your life and to upload their photo. The grand prize winner will receive 1) $5,000 cash, 2) a Master Lock product donation to be used in their community and 3) a $1,000 donation to one of Master Lock’s pre-selected charities supporting education, the environment and basic human needs.