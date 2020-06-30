MILWAUKEE — Lack of funds and past student debt prevent many students from finishing their college degrees. Milwaukee Area Technical College is taking another step to address these challenges by launching a debt scholarship program to help eligible returning students repay up to $1,500 of past-due balances owed the college for expenses such as tuition, books and other fees.
MATC ReStart began as a pilot program called “Start Fresh” in Spring 2020. Students must apply by July 17 and fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) or create a payment plan at program orientation. Eligible students must have completed six MATC credits but not have earned an associate degree, and enroll in at least six credits in the Fall 2020 semester. Eligible returning students should already have been contacted by the college if up-to-date contact information is available. To continue in the program, students must do the following each semester: enroll in six college level credits, earn a grade point average of 2.0 or better, successfully complete 67 percent of credits attempted and perform 15 hours of volunteer work.
Called MATC ReStart, the program is being offered to returning students who last attended MATC between Fall 2009 and Spring 2018, and who have an existing account balance of $1,500 or less. Students can earn up to $500 in scholarships to repay their debt each semester they are successfully enrolled at MATC for up to three semesters. It does not apply to debt owed on government student loans.