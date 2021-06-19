Mathnasium of Lake Country joins Hartland chamber

HARTLAND - The Hartland Chamber of Commerce welcomed Mathnasium of Lake Country as a new member recently. Chamber Board member Deb Nollen of Area Welcome and a Mary Kay Beauty consultant, third from left, presents Derek Pipkorn, owner of Mathnasium of Lake Country with a membership plaque from the chamber. Pictured from left to right are: Brian Hoffman, assistant center director of Mathnasium; Chamber Board Member Elise Miller of Lake Country Bed Barn; Deb Nollen; Derek Pipkorn; Jillian Pipkorn, director of Marketing at Mathnasium, and Kayla Sommer, center director of Mathnasium.
Mathnasium of Lake Country is a math-only learning center in Hartland that offers customized learning plans, homework help, and test preparation services to students in grades 1-12. Mathnasium of Lake Country is located at 600 Hartbrook Drive, Hartland and can be reached at 262-287-0937. For more information, visit https://mathnasium.com/lakecountry.