WAUKESHA — Matteo’s Family Ristorante, 1608 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, announced on social media Sunday they will be closing their business permanently.
Owner Tom Thurner announced the news on Facebook Sunday: “After 34 years, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of Matteo’s Italian Ristorante. We are truly thankful for your tremendous business and support throughout the years at a small, family-owned business. It has been an honor and pleasure to serve the Waukesha area.”
Thurner operated the business for 34 years with his sister, Susan Hansen.
Thurner said while COVID-19 had not helped the business, it wasn’t the reason for the closure.
“I’ve had the restaurant up for sale for the last couple of years because I knew it’s going to take some time because I’ve been doing it for a while here and I’m just getting burnt out,” he said. “It’s kind of run its course, I guess.”
Thurner said he did find a buyer for the property; however, it’s still in the process of being sold. Thurner said the property will not be used for a restaurant and he could not give more information at this time.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 14 years old, in the restaurant business,” he said. “I’m going to be 58 this week so I’m just kind of burnt out a little bit so I’m going to just relax and I don’t know, maybe down the road get a part-time job, we’ll see what happens.”
Thurner said he would like to thank all of his loyal customers throughout the years for keeping the restaurant in business and for the many good memories.
“The food’s homemade and anybody who’s had our food knows it’s good, otherwise we wouldn’t have made it this long,” he said. “You can’t compete with all the chains and the fast food locations now ... We had some good employees and people would come in just to see certain people.”
Since March, the business hasn’t been open for dine-in — mostly carry-outs and later bar service. Thurner said this last week, he’s trying to just continue to do carryouts.
“A lot of our servers, we couldn’t get them to come back ... so it was hard for us to open up the dining room (at half-capacity),” he said.
The restaurant will be open until Oct. 11 for carry-out and bar service.