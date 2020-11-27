Matthes criminally charged with three counts of wire fraud

MILWAUKEE — Former Oconomowoc broker Edward Matthes has been charged with three counts of wire fraud and could face prison time if found guilty, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.
Matthes operated a Mutual of Omaha branch in Oconomowoc until it was packed up in a hurry in March 2019 after one of his customers reported him to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority with concerns that an investment they had was fake.
Court documents state Matthes began his scheme in April 2013.
The six-year scheme involved Matthes allegedly swindling 26 clients — most elderly — out of more than $2.6 million, the press release states.
Matthes did so by allegedly persuading “clients to transfer investment funds from their existing accounts to a new (Mutual of Omaha Investor Services)-sponsored account, which Matthes claimed would perform better,” the release states.
Instead of placing clients’ money in that account, Matthes allegedly deposited the money in his own account and created fictitious statements for his clients.
In February, Matthes settled his civil suit with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in which he was ordered to pay back his ill-gotten gains and pay a civil penalty.
On Thursday, Matthes was charged criminally for the same conduct.
Each count of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years, a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.