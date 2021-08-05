WEST BEND — Wednesday, the first day of Maxwell Street Days, brought lots of coffee, handmade goods, and local deals to downtown West Bend. Small business owners and community members alike were excited to be back for the annual event.
“We were really looking forward to Maxwell Street Days,” Andrea Cybell, owner of Xpressions Yarn, Bead & Gift Boutique, said. “Business is usually so good during this event.”
Cybell and her daughter, Nora, offer a variety of goods from knitted accessories to jars of honey that are harvested and bottled in Cybell’s own backyard. After 18 years in the retail industry, with eight of those being in West Bend, Cybell said that this community continues to amaze her with how supportive they are of small businesses.
Maxwell Street Days is an annual event where local businesses set up shop on the sidewalks of Main Street for West Bend locals to browse through. It is organized by The Downtown West Bend Association.
This nonprofit organization focuses on preserving and revitalizing downtown West Bend. According to their website, the Downtown West Bend Association provides the community with events that highlight the historic downtown and all it offers.
The event indeed highlighted many local downtown retailers, including Savoring Thyme. Jeanne Renick, owner of Savoring Thyme, said Maxwell Street Days is “a great way to sell some of the older merchandise and move in the new stuff for our customers.”
Renick’s store displayed a $5 table outside for the event and had a 20% off-sale happening too.
“To see customers always coming back has been more than I can ask for,” Renick said.
While some businesses have been in the area for over a decade, Barton Brew Coffee Roasters owner Michele Steinberger said this was her first time participating in Maxwell Street Days.
The shop set up their speciality coffee bar in front of Old Settlers Park and saw many locals come through to order coffee to-go.
For more information about Downtown West Bend Association and their events, visit https://www.downtownwestbend.com.
If you go
What: Maxwell Street Days provides shopping, food trucks and live music for the downtown West Bend community. For more information on who is performing and which retailers will be there, visit https://www.downtownwestbend.com/music-on-maxwell-street.html.
When: Today from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Where: North Main Street