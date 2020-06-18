May building to be rebranded as ‘The Marketplace’

OCONOMOWOC — The old Mary Garden Center building is going to be receiving a facelift and two more tenants before summer is over, said Jason Dvorak, who owns the building.
Dvorak said two more tenants will be going into the building to join Fray Boutique, which announced last month it was moving its business into the space. The two new businesses will be an interior design firm and a business that makes live edge and rustic furniture.
“(It’s) going to be some good walkabout spaces where people can walk through, poke around and drive foot traffic,” Dvorak said.
Prior the new businesses coming in, Dvorak said he was waiting on a brew pub to move into the space, but the plan never materialized.
Dvorak said the building will be painted an off-white color with black accents as well as a cabana style, black and white awning to hang over the sidewalk.
In addition, the side of the building will also have its windows replaced and the rear of the building will have a garage door installed, a small patio and will be painted as well, he said.
“(We’re) taking the shed down and making it more conducive to the Fowler Lake promenade foot traffic as well,” Dvorak said.
Dvorak said the building will have its renovation done over the next six to eight weeks with the two new businesses aiming to open Sept. 1.