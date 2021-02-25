MayHouse Collection looking to open by end of March

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — After announcing their business earlier this year, MayHouse Collection is creeping closer to its opening.
MayHouse Collection Creative Director Angelina Blackmon said she is hoping to have its soft opening before the end of March and will have its grand opening on May 1 given its namesake.
Blackmon said co-owner Kristina May has been busy curating products and staff to open a delightful store.
The store will have items for everyone from babies to people in their 80s.
“(MayHouse Collection) will have something for everyone. The store will sell apparel, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, home decor, garden, holiday, fun and functional items,” a press release states.
Blackmon said MayHouse Collection is excited to get involved with community engagement.
“Each week there is going to be some new reason to come to MayHouse as a member of the community,” she said.
After the store’s grand opening on May 1, a month-long celebration will begin with events with brand experts, special trunk shows of unique product and special purchase opportunities, Blackmon said.
May said in the press release that she is “excited to be their neighbor and can’t wait to be their friend.”
To receive product and event schedule updates, register at MayHouseCollection.com.