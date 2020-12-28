Mayor concerned about Delafield development

DELAFIELD — Mayor Kent Attwell says he is hoping Hendricks Commercial Properties of Beloit will begin construction on its two four-story commercial buildings at the corner of Main and Genesee streets in the spring of 2021.
Attwell says he is concerned that the development site, a one-acre vacant lot in the center of town, detracts from the quaint and historic ambiance of downtown Delafield, which attracts tourist and other consumers to local merchants.
The Hawk’s Inn stagecoach stop, the city’s signature historic landmark, was originally built on the site in the 1840s.
The building was moved to its existing site on Wells Street in the 1960s to make way for a gas station that occupied the site for decades before it was demolished about two years ago after Hendricks Commercial Properties purchased the land.
“I started being concerned when they tore down the gas station. The gas station wasn’t pretty but at least it was something, which is better than what we have there now,” the mayor said.
After more than two years of deliberations over the design of the buildings, city officials granted final approval for construction during the first quarter of this year, according to City Administrator Tom Hafner.
However, Hafner added, representatives of the development company have not spoken to city officials about the project since May or June.
Hafner said Rob Gerbitz, the company’s chief executive officer, expressed concern during the meeting about potential increases in cost of construction because of a shortage of labor and lumber in the region.
Attwell said he has had several conversations with Gerbitz during the past months but not about the development project.
The mayor and city administrator, in separate interviews, said they did not know if the delay in starting the project is related to the COVID 19 pandemic or other business decisions by the developer.
The company has multiple major development projects in Indianapolis, Indiana, Boise, Idaho, and Beloit, as well as Delafield.
Gerbitz did not respond to three telephone messages from The Freeman seeking his comments on the status of the project.
The $25 million project includes 54,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and food hall space, according to the company’s website One of the buildings at the intersection will face the north-southbound Genesee Street while the other building will face east-westbound Main Street.
Critics of the development argued the early 20th century industrial architectural style of the buildings was not compatible with downtown’s Colonial architectural theme and building plans did not abide by the city code.
After months of debate, the developers agreed to “soften” the design of the buildings and city officials agreed to amend the code to permit the project.
The project was a key issue in the 2020 mayoral election when incumbent Mayor Attwell was accused by his opponent, Sandra Felker, of moving too slowly in approving the project.
Attwell was re-elected to a second term with 55 percent of the votes cast.
Hendricks Commercial Properties is part of the Hendricks Group, which is owned by billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks who also owns ABC Supply, one of the largest suppliers of roofing, windows and siding in the county.
The company began purchasing downtown Delafield property in 2015 and now owns nearly two dozen buildings, most of them built during the Bob Lang era of the late 1980s and 1990s.