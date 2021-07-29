McDonald’s, Marines join forces to support Pearson family

WEST BEND — Through Aug. 6, McDonald’s restaurants throughout Washington County and the U.S. Marines of Washington County will work together to raise money for the Pearson family who experienced the loss of both parents within the span of 18 months.
McDonald’s, owned and operated by Kilian Management Services, will match all donations up to $10,000 made at any of their restaurants in the county.
The Marines will be distributing flyers in McDonald’s restaurants to call attention to this project, which is called Operation Love, and let the community know that every dollar donated will be twice as impactful. They visited McDonald’s restaurants in Hartford and West Bend on Friday. On July 30, they plan to visit McDonald’s restaurants in Jackson, Kewaskum, and Pioneer Plaza in Richfield.
Craig Pearson was a former lance corporal in the Marines and served several tours of duty overseas, according to the press release.
“The community wrapped their arms around the family when news of the tragedy became public, but as expected, the initial flurry of activity has quieted since May,” said Scott Stortz, Slinger village president. “We hope to call attention to the need again so that we can reach some in the community who just didn’t hear initially or who would want to support again. We know Craig would have been so touched that the Marines and McDonald’s are coming to the aid of his family at this time.”
For those interested in donating, checks can be made out to Pearson Family Kids and sent to P.O. Box 287 in Slinger 53086, Venmo to @PearsonFamilyKids, or visit their GoFund Me Page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-pearson-familykids/donate.