KEWASKUM — The village has a project on the line for 10 acres of land in its new Tax Incremental Finance District 3, making use of land that was donated to the village several months ago.
Last month, the village entered into a pre-development agreement with McMahon and Company, a millwork wholesaler which makes doors, stair parts, wood mouldings and other hardware items for distribution in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, and their developer MAC Leasing Properties. McMahon is currently located in Jackson.
According to the pre-development agreement, the Jackson facility McMahon currently leases is no longer viable for the business’s growth.
“The tenant is seeking to consolidate, relocate and expand its operations into a leased, built-to-suit facility,” according to the agreement.
The agreement further stated that the Kewaskum site, 10 acres off of Trading Post Drive, is one of two locations McMahon and the developer looked at for final consideration. In order for Kewaskum to be competitive as a selected site, the village entered the pre-development agreement to use TID 3 to provide assistance for the new McMahon facility being developed.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. The monies that would normally be paid to property taxes for the parcels – to municipalities, school districts and other taxing authorities – are instead kept within the district for improvements.
Municipalities often borrow for a TID to install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer, or to provide development incentives, and then use TID money collected to pay that debt over the lifetime of the district.
The pre-development agreement stated that the planned facility for McMahon would be about 90,000 square feet, with the potential to expand to 200,000 square feet, to house offices, manufacturing and warehouse space. The agreement estimated it would be worth about $5.8 million, and would result in 48 existing jobs being relocated to Kewaskum and 35 new full-time jobs being created over the next three years.
Under the predevelopment agreement, the village would agree to sell the land to the developer for $1, and pay a $250,000 incentive to the developer to offset site costs.
Further, TID 3 would be used to provide a developer incentive; once the project is completed and has created value, 35 percent of the tax increment generated by the McMahon project for 10 years would be paid to the developer, with a limit of $278,145 overall. If the project failed to create the value expected, that payment could be lower than projected.
The predevelopment agreement is not as legally binding as a developer’s agreement, according to Kewaskum Village Administrator Matt Heiser, but lays the groundwork between the village and the businesses involved. The framework of the deal, and the vision the parties have for the site, is detailed in the agreement and through that, understood as the development moves forward.
Heiser said this week that the property in the agreement with McMahon is part of 16 acres donated to the village by the developer Kilo Tango several month ago. That land was donated as part of a development agreement with Kilo Tango that was renegotiated in connection with the creation of Kewaskum’s TID 3.