FILE - Alabama fans react as they watch television coverage of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Brookfield Business Partners is boosting its buyout offer for Nielsen Holdings, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to about $16 billion after the TV ratings and marketing data company rejected a $9 billion takeover bid. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)