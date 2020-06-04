MILWAUKEE — The Medical College of Wisconsin has been awarded a five-year, $24.4 million Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) by the National Institutes of Health.
This is the third five-year CTSA awarded to the Medical College of Wisconsin, according to the announcement.
The grant renewal will fund the Clinical and Translational Science Institute of Southeast Wisconsin (CTSI), high regional organizations dedicated to research and research training.
The CTSI comprises of Children’s Wisconsin, Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center, Froedtert Hospital, Marquette University, MCW, Milwaukee School of Engineering, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.
“The composition of the CTSI is unique because of the engagement of multiple academic institutions locally and nationally. It offers invaluable research resources and opportunities for collaboration with students and faculty of all the institutions in the consortium,” said Reza Shaker, MD, associate provost for clinical and translational research at MCW and CTSI Director. “The awarding of this competitive grant renewal demonstrates our strength as an innovative and cutting-edge research collaborator and national thought leader.”
The CTSI will use the funding to continue accelerating the translation of research discoveries into patient care, bringing new therapies and intervention to patients and more.
About one-third of all medical schools in the county have received a CTSA award since the program’s inception in 2003.
“This extremely competitive award reflects MCW’s role as a national leader in building academic and research partnerships to address the community’s greatest health needs,” said Joseph E. Kerschner, MD, provost and executive vice president and dean of the School of Medicine at MCW.