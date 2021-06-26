Medline recognized as Large Business of the Year by Hartland chamber

HARTLAND — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce awarded Medline Industries Inc. the Hartland Large Business of the Year Award for its impact on the local economy and contributions to strengthen the community, according to a recent announcement.
Since 2014 Medline has invested heavily in technology, building upgrades and local hiring to expand its operations. The company manufactures soaps, shampoos, lotions and gels from Hartland, as well as saline syringes.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Medline reconfigured its Hartland operation to produce 400,000 bottles of hand sanitizer per week in response to unprecedented demand. Medline’s emphasis on employee safety and health protocols protected employees on the job so that its 125-plus team members could come to work each day throughout the pandemic, according to the announcement.
“Medline was working day in and day out over a very difficult year to serve frontline health care workers,” said Hartland Chamber of Commerce President Lynn Minturn. “They are an important partner not only to this region, but to our country’s overall health care system. We’re proud to have them here in Hartland.”
This year, Medline donated personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer and facemasks, to the Hartland Police and Fire departments, as well as body wipes and shampoo to a local women’s shelter and Lake County Caring, a Hartland social service organization. Employees also donated food and raised funds during an on-site Valentine’s Day flower sale for local charities.
“We are grateful to be recognized by the Hartland Chamber,” said Medline Senior Director of Manufacturing Operations Greg Hamberg. “This award is really a testament to our team members’ commitment, hard work, and sense of purpose throughout challenging times in our country. Hartland is our home and we appreciate all the ways in which the community supports us.”