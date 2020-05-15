SUSSEX — Meijer will change its store hours so there is more time for customers to shop, as well as extending the times its stores dedicate to senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.
New store hours are as follows:
■ Meijer stores will close overnight at midnight local time, beginning Friday and will open each morning at 6 a.m. local time.
■ Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 11 p.m. and open each morning at 6 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.
■ Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.
■ Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.