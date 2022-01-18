GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced that it’s offering free home delivery for all customers on orders of more than $35 through Jan. 29. Home delivery is just one of the many ways customers can shop its stores and the retailer wants to ensure any customer who wants to experience it has the opportunity during these ongoing challenging times.
Customers can shop online or via the Meijer app for more than 100,000 products, including grocery items, toys, pet food, beauty products and beer and wine.
They schedule a delivery or pickup time that is convenient for them and a personal shopper hand-selects those items according to customer preferences.