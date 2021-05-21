GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hoping to encourage more eligible individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine, retail giant Meijer announced this week that it would give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store. The retailer is offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines with any provider, including Meijer.
Those taking advantage of this offer will receive the $10 coupon upon receiving their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store. The stores are offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at all their pharmacies using the Pfizer vaccine. Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience.
Those customers who already received their vaccine simply need to visit their local Meijer pharmacy with their completed vaccination card to receive their coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase.
Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, and has stores in Waukesha, West Bend, Grafton and Sussex.