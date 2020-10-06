PEWAUKEE — Village President Jeff Knutson fought to keep Menards in Pewaukee and he won.
The home improvement store is now working with the development owner and the village on plans to expand its footprint of the store at 1357 W. Capitol Drive.
Knutson said he heard in mid-May rumblings of the large store leaving the village, so he reached out to Menards and learned that in fact they had been exploring moving to the Sussex area, partly because they were having a hard time finding land to acquire for expanding in the village.
Knutson said he talked with Menards and the owner of the strip mall development owner, Meadow Creek Limited Partnership, to help them come up with an expansion plan.
The consensus was that if Menards left that location, “that could definitely negatively affect the whole area,” Knutson said.
The plan, which still needs to go through the village approval process, is to have Menards expand about 35 to 40 feet to the east and have a wrap-around expansion about 40 feet to the north.
Knutson said they are putting in more space for the garden center and more storage for products, such as lumber. In addition, another entrance will be added to the back of the store.
A public hearing will be held at the Thursday Plan Commission meeting at 7 p.m., which can be watched via Zoom, on a conditional use grant amendment for the project. No action will be taken at the meeting.