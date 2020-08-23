Menomonee Falls company donates whiteboards to Oconomowoc school

MENOMONEE FALLS — Classrooms at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Oconomowoc are getting some new learning tools in time for the new school thanks to a donation of whiteboards and office furniture by Menomonee Falls-based Glenroy Inc.
The large donation comes after the closure of Ever-White, a manufacturer of custom graphic and standard dry erase whiteboards, owned by Glenroy. The company’s donation of whiteboards to St. Paul’s includes traditional boards and mobile boards on wheels that were on display in Ever- White’s offices. In addition, EverWhite manufactured custom combination boards with cork and dry erase whiteboard to fit each classroom. These custom whiteboards deliver a modern and convenient tool to aid the St. Paul’s teachers and students in their everyday learning activities.
“It’s a privilege for Glenroy and our ownership to give back to the community by donating needed items to a great school in the area,” said Tom Danneker, Glenroy president and CEO. “As a third generation family owned company, our business is rooted in serving others, and we’re grateful for this opportunity to help out St. Paul’s.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is a fully accredited private Christian school located in downtown Oconomowoc.
“St. Paul's Lutheran School is honored to receive such a generous donation to help us further our mission of educating future Christian leaders. This gift will provide our teachers another option as they address the individual learning styles in each classroom, thus enriching each student’s learning experience,” said Jill George, St. Paul's Lutheran School principal.