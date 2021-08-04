MENOMONEE FALLS – The Menomonee Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Sussex Area Chamber of Commerce announced that they have merged as of Aug. 1, 2021.
The new organization, named The Chamber, will serve businesses in both municipalities and the surrounding area.
According to a press release, the decision to merge into one organization provides mutually beneficial growth opportunities. The two chambers have well-aligned missions, visions and future plans. Combining the memberships, resources and services of both organizations will allow the newly formed chamber to serve businesses in both municipalities more thoroughly and to expand support to the surrounding region.
Leaders from both chambers expect that this merge will increase stability and open new opportunities for chamber investors.
“Our future is that of a regional chamber, an organization that advocates for, collaborates with and educates businesses in neighboring communities that are underserved or lack a chamber of commerce,” Joseph Niebler, Jr., 2021 president of the Menomonee Falls Chamber of Commerce, said. “Joining forces with the Sussex Area Chamber of Commerce supports our chamber investors by expanding opportunities beyond the confines of one municipality.”
Joel Potter of the Sussex Area Chamber of Commerce said: “We’re excited for the fresh perspectives and business opportunities that arise from this merge. The Chamber is in a position to build an engaged and prosperous economy in Menomonee Falls, Sussex and our neighboring communities through our pillars of advocacy, collaboration and education.”