MEQUON — A seven-lot subdivision could be coming to the southwest corner of Freistadt and Villa Grove roads after the Mequon Common Council last week approved the parcel. An applicant for the development was not listed, but their request was to rezone it from a 1-acre-minimum residential to R-3. It would be classified as a conservation subdivision that preserves and protects the site’s environmental features, which include a significant amount of wetlands and floodplain, according to information provided to the council.
The Green at Mequon would offer lots ranging from 0.58 to 1.4 acres, with an average of 0.83 acres, The entire parcel is 14.79 acres. It would be served by a private road from Villa Grove Road.
Based on the size and shape of the parcel, there are few options regarding how the lots are configured, according to the council information. Community Development Department staff recommended that there be no connections to adjacent parcels due to existing conditions.
“There is an existing single- family residence to the west with no opportunity for connection and a wetland complex to the south,” a staff member wrote for the council’s information. “Approximately half of the parcel contains wetlands and is in the floodway. With the number of wetlands on site, there is no opportunity for passive or active recreational opportunities in the open space area.
The seven-lot subdivision development is estimated to be valued at $4 million, resulting in estimated annual tax revenue of $60,000.
The city will next take up concept plans for the subdivision.