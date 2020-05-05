MEQUON — The Mequon Common Council unanimously approved $150,000 for a small loan program for Mequon small businesses during its meeting April 28 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loans will not exceed $15,000, and there are also three loans available for $5,000 each. Any business with operations open to the public in Mequon is eligible if it was open prior to Jan. 1, 2019. The business must have been in a good financial condition before the emergency order and require a maximum of 25 FTE employees as of the beginning of the emergency order.
The following businesses are excluded from the program, according to Mayor John Wirth’s website: speculative investment companies; real estate investment companies; lending institutions; and businesses owned by members of the Common Council, the Economic Development Board, or officials and staff involved in the program.
The application includes a city application with financial statements from both the business and guarantors from 2019 to date. There is no interest through June 30, 2021 but will increase 1% per year after. The term is for five years and can be prepaid at any time without penalty.
“There are a lot of businesses that are suffering,” Wirth wrote. “The loans the city can offer clearly are not a full solution, but they might provide the bridge that allows a business to survive or revive.”
Applications will be reviewed and approved or denied within five business days of receipt. The city will begin processing applications today. Applicants can receive applications and other information by contacting city of Mequon Director of Development Kim Tollefson at 262-236-2903 or by email at ktollefson@ci.mequon.wi.us.