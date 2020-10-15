MEQUON — Partnering for the fifth year in a row, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced the 2020 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin on Wednesday. After more than 125,000 votes were cast over multiple rounds, the Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart (MARC) from MuL Technologies in Mequon was crowned the winner.
Nearly 50,000 votes were cast in the final round of the contest.
“Wisconsin has a diverse and innovative manufacturing industry, and our finalists portray that,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer. “From diapers and children’s clothing to industrial machinery and robotic carts, we congratulate our finalists and all of our nominees in this year’s contest.”
The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was created to recognize the contribution manufacturers bring to the state’s economy and local communities. More than 9,000 manufacturers employ nearly 500,000 people in Wisconsin — that is one in six workers.
“Manufacturing is a critical part of Wisconsin’s heritage and its future,” said Johnson Financial Group President & CEO Jim Popp.
Nominations were accepted in August, and nominees competed in four rounds of voting over the last two months.