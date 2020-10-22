MEQUON — Mequon Mayor John Wirth is hoping a veto of last week’s Common Council ruling that approved a medical clinic 50 percent larger than zoning calls for will convince at least one council member to change their vote —or better yet, convince the developer to modify its plan.
The council voted 6-2 on Oct. 13 to rezone the property at Port Washington and Highland roads to neighborhood commercial and allow an Ascension clinic at the corner, said by a planning committee to be a “gateway” intersection in the city. At 29,892 square feet, the proposed development is almost 10,000 square feet larger than the newly created neighborhood commercial zoning allows.
The Mequon Planning Commission voted to recommend the development in July; Wirth, who is chairman of the committee, voted against it then. He is not allowed to vote at Common Council meetings, unless it is to break a tie.
This is Wirth’s first veto since becoming mayor in spring 2019.
“A mayor generally does not get to vote. This is the first time I believed something is so significant that a veto is required,” Wirth said. “Hopefully, it will be the only time. This proposal forever alters an entire area of the community. Plus, if this proposal proceeds, the city invites all future developers to try to ignore Mequon’s zoning rules and processes. As the only official elected by all city voters, I believe it is my responsibility to try to prevent that from happening.”
A neighborhood petition against the clinic met the threshold that requires a supermajority vote — or six council members — to vote in favor of it. Six is also the number of council members needed for a veto.
Council members Glenn Bushee, Jeffrey Hansher, Mark Gierl, Brian Parrish, Kathleen Schneider and Andrew Nerbun voted for the project. Aldermen Dale Mayr and Robert Strzelczyk voted against it.
In a statement announcing his veto only hours after the council vote, Wirth appealed to at least five council members who voted for the project, despite reservations they expressed, either at the meeting or in the past.
Specifically, Wirth called on:
■ One alderman who expressed serious concerns about the precedent of allowing a development of this size in a newly created zoning category sets.
■ One who “regularly says that the city must apply rules consistently. Upon further reflection, I hope that alderman recognizes that this approval provides special treatment,” Wirth said.
■ One who specifically stated, when running for office, “I no longer support the rezoning of Highland/Port Washington. I believe it should stay singlefamily residential.” Wirth said he hopes that alderman “will fulfill his promise to the voters.”
■ One who has said in the past that he will not go against the wishes of the neighbors. “Upon further reflection, I hope that alderman will be consistent,” Wirth said.
■ One who has pointed to the 2000 Visioning Report and subsequent surveys as the basis for such alderman’s vote on development proposals. “Upon further reflection, I hope that alderman will recognize that this application is totally inconsistent with that Vision and the results of those surveys,” Wirth said.
“I did not issue this veto lightly. However, besides trying to influence debate, a veto is a mayor’s only tool in the council’s legislative process,” he said.
Aldermen respond
Alderman Mark Gierl, whose 5th District includes the clinic parcel, is the one who said during his re-election campaign that he did not support rezoning and wanted to keep the 40acre parcel residential.
Gierl said Tuesday that his statement was always contingent on the recommendation of the city’s planning commission subcommittee, which later advised that a non-residential, non-retail commercial use is appropriate there.
He said Wirth is the one “not following through on his promises” to wait for the subcommittee’s recommendation.
“I waited until the study came back and then followed through on exactly what the study said,” Gierl said.
He said the city spent tens of thousands of dollars on the study, and staff and committee members put in countless hours to arrive at its conclusion. With the planned Interstate 43 interchange eyed for construction in 2025, Gierl said the traffic and lights coming into the area will not be desirable for residential development on that corner.
“In the next 10 years, you will not find a project that is as nice as that project that’s going to come to that corner,” he said. “In my 6 1/2 years on the common council, that is the finest project that has come to Mequon. By far.”
It was Alderman Brian Parrish who last week worried about the precedent the city would set if it allowed a building so much larger than allowed to be the first one in the new zoning district.
Parrish told the News Graphic Wednesday morning that the comment was “cherry picked” and did not include his other comments. He said that while he was concerned with precedent, there were other reasons that convinced him to favor it.
Parrish said he has heard nothing since last week that would change his vote.
“As of now, I disagree with the mayor and there was a clear majority of the common council,” he said. “I’m disappointed.”
The Ascension clinic will occupy 3.93 acres of the 40-acre parcel owned by Highland Investments and will house offices for Ascension, Madison Medical and Premier Radiology. A representative from Ascension Health Care did not return a call for comment Tuesday.