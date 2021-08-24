MEQUON — Mequon has been named the best city to retire in Wisconsin, according to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall Street.
The article, published earlier this month, is based on health care and economic factors, such as the number of physicians and dentists, median home values and the cost of living.
“You get the best of both worlds in Mequon, a residential suburb that lies alongside Lake Michigan and is just 30 minutes away from the big city of Milwaukee,” according to the article.
“You won’t lack for outdoor opportunities. The 438-acre Mequon Nature Preserve has some lovely walking trails amid restored forests, prairies and wetlands, while Virmond Park offers gorgeous bluff views of Lake Michigan.”
The author noted, however, that homes in Mequon cost more than double the state median, “so retirees on a fixed income might prefer something in Watertown.”
The Mequon Nature Preserve is technically 510 acres and has more than 6 miles of trails .
Mequon and Wisconsin ranked 41st on the list.
Jefferson City, Mo. ranked No. 1, followed by Daphne, Ala.; Columbus, Neb.; Sheridan, Wyo.; and San Rafael, Calf., to round out the top five. Boerne, Texas came in at No. 50.
To see the entire listing, go to https://bit.ly/2W6WJWq.