Mequon OKs day care center

MEQUON — A new day care center focused on children’s intellectual, emotional, social and physical development is coming to Mequon’s south side.
The Mequon Planning Commission last week approved a conditional use permit for Aleska Learning Center at 1415 W. Donges Bay Road.
Owner Julia Klimkovich told commissioners that the facility would provide services for up to 52 children and will offer full-time and part-time enrollment for children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 6 years. Before- and after-school programs will be offered for kindergarten through age 11.
In her business plan submitted to the city, Klimkovich said that with the recent closure of two day cares in the area, there is an opportunity to fulfill shortages in the market and create 12 full-time-equivalent positions at a competitive compensation.
Klimkovich identified 15 approved day care centers in Mequon, but said they pose challenges for parents because of wait lists, outdated curriculums, facilities shared with industrial parks and playgrounds in parking lots with no shade and close to highways.
She said that demographics show that about 5.2% of the Mequon population is 5 years old or younger.
She said that after she acquires the building, she will upgrade and equip five classrooms with furniture, development materials and technology to create a “premium learning environment.”
Pa Phouala Vang, a planner for the city of Mequon, told commissioners that property is adjacent to condominiums and there have been noise complaints from neighbors about the last day care that operated in the building. But Vang said that new landscaping plans for the site should help buffer any noise of the children when they are outside.
The day care’s hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Klimkovich also received permission to host three extended-hours events a month. One is a socialization event for children and parents that would go until 8 p.m.; another is a movie night for children that would go until 9 p.m.; and the third is a language and art school that would go to 6 p.m. on a Saturday.
Klimkovich has set an opening date of Sept. 1.