While home sales have been strong the past few months, they experienced a dip in February, according to data released Thursday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
Mike Ruzicka, president of GMAR, said winter weather often results in fewer sales, but that was not the reason February was affected by a lack of listings, nor a lack of buyer interest.
“The desperate lack of inventory in the market right now cannot be overstated,” he wrote. “77% of sales in February sold within 60-days, and 61% sold within 30-days, which means that most of the homes listed in February also sold in February.
“The conditions for purchasing are very good. The regional economy, employment, and interest rates are favorable for home purchases. There simply are not enough people putting their homes up for sale.”
Sales in Waukesha County decreased by 19.4% when comparing February 2021 to February, according to GMAR data. Ozaukee County also saw a double-digit dip of 12.5%. Milwaukee County’s sales increased 9.2% comparing year-over-year data, while Washington County improved by 1%. The four-county metro area was down 0.7% when comparing February 2021 to February 2020.
Ruzicka also said that the lack of new one- and two-family home construction, as well as condo development, is preventing people from buying new homes because it has limited their ability to build wealth through equity.
Median home sale prices increased in all four counties when February 2021 to last February. Single-family unit prices were up 9% in February, and condominiums and townhomes were up 6%, according to GMAR.